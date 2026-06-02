Sale closed in DeKalb: $440,000 for a five-bedroom house

A single-family home located at 102 Quinlan Avenue in DeKalb changed owners on May 12.

The home, built in 2003, was sold for $440,000. This two-story house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

Other homes have recently been sold nearby:

· A single-family residence at 295 Larking Avenue in DeKalb, sold in April, for $555,500, a price per square foot of $129. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 2625 Coltonville Road, Unit 3644 in DeKalb, in March, a single-family house was sold for $285,000.

· In April, a single-family home at 487 Quinlan Avenue in DeKalb sold for $455,000.