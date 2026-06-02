Residential home in Crystal Lake sells for $480,000

A residential property located at 305 2nd Court in Crystal Lake has a new owner since May 15.

The 2,018-square-foot home, built in 1963, was sold for $480,000, or $238 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 8,145 square feet.

Other homes in Crystal Lake have recently been sold nearby:

· In May, a residential property at 381 Keith Avenue sold for $333,000, a price per square foot of $283. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 132 South McHenry Avenue, in January, a 1,982-square-foot residential property was sold for $289,000, a price per square foot of $146. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A residential property at 370 South Oriole Trail, sold in April, for $535,000, a price per square foot of $220. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.