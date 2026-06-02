Oswego: Three-bedroom house sells for $315,000

The single-family house located at 342 Ogden Falls Boulevard in Oswego was sold on May 21, for $315,000, or $225 per square foot.

The home, built in 1997, has an interior space of 1,400 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 3,833 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego that have recently been sold close by include:

· In May, a single-family home at 112 Waterbury Circle sold for $281,500, a price per square foot of $183. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,456-square-foot single-family residence at 119 Waterbury Circle, sold in December 2025, for $280,000, a price per square foot of $192. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 28 Waterbury Circle, in August 2025, a 1,400-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $327,000, a price per square foot of $234. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.