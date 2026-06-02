Five-bedroom house in Sycamore sells for $279,000

The single-family home located at 607 Clayton Circle in Sycamore was sold on May 12. The purchase price was $279,000.

The home was built in 2008. This two-story house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property sits on a 900-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Sycamore have also recently been purchased:

· At 635 Stonegate Drive, in May, a single-family house was sold for $214,000. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A single-family residence at 514 Clayton Circle, sold in April, for $229,000. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In May, a single-family home at 1618 Pine Trail sold for $315,000, a price per square foot of $218. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.