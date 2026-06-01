Three-bedroom home sells in Glen Ellyn for $585,000

A single-family home located at 97 North Kenilworth Avenue in Glen Ellyn changed owners on May 18.

The 2,130-square-foot house, built in 1982, was sold for $585,000, or $275 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 6,970 square feet.

These nearby homes have also recently been purchased:

· At 185 North Ott Avenue in Glen Ellyn, in April, a 1,796-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $505,000, a price per square foot of $281. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 1818 North Indiana Street in Glen Ellyn, sold in April, for $429,500, a price per square foot of $199. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In April, a single-family residence at 111 North Lorraine Road in Glen Ellyn sold for $395,000, a price per square foot of $298. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.