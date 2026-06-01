Single-family home sells in Manhattan for $407,000

A single-family home has changed hands.

The home at 15101 West Quincy Way in Manhattan was sold on May 14. The purchase price was $407,000. The property’s lot measures 10,276 square feet.

These nearby homes in Manhattan have also recently changed hands:

· A single-family residence at 15020 West Quincy Circle, sold in March, for $290,000.

· At 25029 West Clare Circle, in April, a 1,611-square-foot single-family house was sold for $262,500, a price per square foot of $163. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In September 2025, a 1,556-square-foot single-family residence at 25035 West Clare Circle sold for $282,500, a price per square foot of $182. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.