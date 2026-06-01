Single-family home sells for $730,000 in Woodridge

A 3,428-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2003, has changed hands.

The home at 8146 Hampton Drive in Woodridge was sold on May 19 for $730,000, or $213 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building offers three parking spots. The property sits on a 10,454-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Woodridge have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 8220 Paddington Road, in August 2025, a 2,986-square-foot single-family house was sold for $685,000, a price per square foot of $229.

· A 2,442-square-foot single-family home at 1844 Nottingham Road, sold in December 2025, for $605,000, a price per square foot of $248.

· In December 2025, a 2,475-square-foot single-family home at 1807 Nottingham Road sold for $620,000, a price per square foot of $251.