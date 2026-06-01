Sale closed in St. Charles: $1.27 million for a single-family home

The single-family home located at 521 River Ridge Drive in St. Charles was sold on May 22, for $1.27 million, or $279 per square foot.

The home, built in 2002, has an interior space of 4,559 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with hot water heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for three cars. The property occupies a lot of 0.5 acres.

These nearby homes have also recently been sold:

· In April, a single-family residence at 4115 River View Drive in St. Charles sold for $1.1 million, a price per square foot of $293. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 4156 Meadow View Drive in St. Charles, in November 2025, a 3,482-square-foot single-family house was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $230. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· A 3,721-square-foot single-family residence at 4545 Foxgrove Drive in St. Charles, sold in December 2025, for $856,000, a price per square foot of $230. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.