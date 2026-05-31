Princeton: Single-family home sells for $237,000

A single-family home, built in 1856, has changed hands.

The home at 715 South Euclid Avenue in Princeton was sold on May 5. The purchase price was $237,000. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

These nearby homes in Princeton have also recently been sold:

· A single-family house at 902 South Euclid Avenue, sold in February, for $300,000.

· In November 2025, a single-family residence at 465 South Prouty Drive sold for $225,000.

· At 815 South Church Street, in June 2025, a single-family house was sold for $132,000.