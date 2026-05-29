Will County residential properties sales: Sold May 18 to 24

The following is a listing of all residential property transfers in Will County reported during the week of May 18. There were 110 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 864-square-foot property on 2nd Street in Lockport that sold for $345,000.

Aurora

· Minh Q. Vo to Shanmugavadivu Ravi, a condominium 2598 Hillsboro Boulevard. $313,000, 1,482 square feet, $211 per square-foot

Bolingbrook

· Elisa Salgado to MS5 Holdings LLC, a condominium 8O Fernwood Drive. $153,000, 879 square feet, $174 per square-foot

· GIL Joseph Fmly TR to Adam Wright and Natalie Wright, a single-family residence 728 Royal Crest Court. $283,000, 2,216 square feet, $128 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Robert Saundra Biggs to Yolanda Bartoli, a single-family residence 566 Pinebrook Drive. $310,000, 1,484 square feet, $209 per square-foot

· Grandview Capital LLC to Tatiana Dmitrieva, a single-family residence 369 Lakeview Circle. $265,000, 1,306 square feet, $203 per square-foot

· Omar Zazueta to Rehab Revolution Inc, a single-family residence 121 Newport Drive. $243,746, 1,600 square feet, $152 per square-foot

· Lovie Twine bought a single-family residence 108 North Lancaster Drive. $304,900, 1,109 square feet, $275 per square-foot

· Glenda Johnsen McGee purchased a single-family residence 421 North Ashbury Avenue. $420,000, 1,900 square feet, $221 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Brittany Oconnell and Bryan Nugent to Brianne R. Oleary, a single-family residence 548 Larkspur Drive. $400,000, 1,731 square feet, $231 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Thomas J. Cecola to Sangeeta Hans, a single-family residence 812 Tam O Shanter Circle. $518,000, 2,128 square feet, $243 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Andres Barajas Ayala and Mandy D. Roman to Marzai Properties LLC, a single-family residence 811 Beech Drive. $305,000, 1,183 square feet, $258 per square-foot, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Young Wha Kim to Quang Thanh Pham, a single-family residence 100 Sycamore Drive. $420,000, 2,350 square feet, $179 per square-foot

· Alfredo Diaz Salgado acquired a single-family residence 149 South Lancaster Drive. $255,000, 1,109 square feet, $230 per square-foot

· Timothy G. Tasch to Omar I. Portillo, a single-family residence 460 Springwood Lane. $435,000, 1,758 square feet, $247 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Isis P. Garrett to My My Chin, a single-family residence 462 Degas Circle. $202,500, 1,372 square feet, $148 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

Crest Hill

· Martinek Joseph Jr. REV LVG TR and Martinek Lynn C REV LVG TR to Richard John Pitlock, a single-family residence 21531 Wolf Lake Way. $290,000, 1,500 square feet, $193 per square-foot

Crete

· ASM Property Solutions LLC to Stephen Walker, a single-family residence 1173 Robert Lane. $325,000, 2,234 square feet, $145 per square-foot, four bedrooms

· Carlos Pablo Reyes obtained a single-family residence 24733 South Oak Lane. $240,000, 1,259 square feet, $191 per square-foot

· Amie L. Berlongieri and James A. Janickovic to Sasha Hampton, a single-family residence 1122 Douglas Lane. $400,000, 2,151 square feet, $186 per square-foot

· Tkyla Holmes purchased a single-family residence 816 Rosedale Terrace. $250,000, 2,086 square feet, $120 per square-foot

· Kevin McCarroll to Daniel Ramos, a single-family residence 2939 East Hickory Lane. $295,000, 2,444 square feet, $121 per square-foot

Frankfort

· Lori Arroyo and Misael Arroyo obtained a single-family residence 456 Ohio Road. $380,000, 2,254 square feet, $169 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Gracepoint Ministries to Hickory Creek Community Church Inc, a single-family residence 22660 South Harlem Avenue. $2.3 million, 6,990 square feet, $329 per square-foot, nine bedrooms and seven bathrooms

· 111 Oak Street LLC acquired a single-family residence 111 Oak Street. $524,900, 1,920 square feet, $273 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Derek Szeliga bought a single-family residence 510 Lincoln Lane, Apt. 2N. $441,000, 3,840 square feet, $115 per square-foot

· Martello CP D AB LVG TR to Henry J. Sikorski, a single-family residence 22058 Princeton Circle. $550,000, 2,710 square feet, $203 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

Homer Glen

· Bartz Lauren LVG TR to Brigita Sobolevska, a condominium 12928 West 159th Street, Apt. 1D. $230,000, 1,145 square feet, $201 per square-foot, two bedrooms

· Andrew L. Mcgrenera and Elizabeth P. Geiger to Othman Khalid Bader, a single-family residence 12534 Yorkshire Drive. $437,000, 1,944 square feet, $225 per square-foot

· Mohammad Shaltaf acquired a single-family residence 13950 South Golden Oak Drive. $620,000, 2,591 square feet, $239 per square-foot

· Jurate Bilar to Anthony Volturo, a single-family residence 15328 Sharon Drive. $559,999, 3,609 square feet, $155 per square-foot

· Barrett WJ LS Fmly REV LVG TR to Salaam Salim Qatanani, a single-family residence 14927 South Pheasant Lane. $465,000, 1,959 square feet, $237 per square-foot

Joliet

· Jonathan Dc Sanchez obtained a single-family residence 1405 Frederick Street. $280,000, 1,260 square feet, $222 per square-foot

· Robert S. Swofford to Jinnet Diaz Leal, a single-family residence 1511 Waverly Place. $238,000, 2,358 square feet, $101 per square-foot, two bedrooms

· Linda K. Stone to Jose De Jesus R Padilla, a single-family residence 811 Horseshoe Drive. $278,000, 1,042 square feet, $267 per square-foot

· Harry J Carol L Saia to Jorge Manzo, a single-family residence 508 McDonough Street. $216,000, 1,241 square feet, $174 per square-foot

· Omar Sales Lopez to Bailey Ward, a single-family residence 511 Emmett Street. $260,000, 1,246 square feet, $209 per square-foot

· Sheryl Ann Stewart to Legends Signature Properties LLC, a single-family residence 859 Moran Street. $145,000, 720 square feet, $201 per square-foot, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Timothy James bought a condominium 1337 Buell Avenue. $155,000, 828 square feet, $187 per square-foot

· Susan Reynolds to Crescent Gate Development LLC, a single-family residence 411 Leach Avenue. $140,000, 1,308 square feet, $107 per square-foot, four bedrooms

· Rodger J Jo Ann Nahas to Steven C. Orloff and Candice Orloff, a condominium 1424 Covered Bridge Way. $290,000, 1,523 square feet, $190 per square-foot

· Tony Agazzi Trust to Kathleen C. Schuck, a condominium 2616 Eagle Drive. $275,000, 1,500 square feet, $183 per square-foot

· Ivonne A. Hernandez purchased a single-family residence 3208 Oakwood Drive. $365,000, 2,033 square feet, $180 per square-foot

· Zuri Way LLC bought a single-family residence 421 North Raynor Avenue. $130,000, 2,240 square feet, $58 per square-foot

· Daniel Perez mendoza to Rytis Almanas, a single-family residence 506 Oneida Street. $375,000, 2,088 square feet, $180 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Jesus Guerrero acquired a single-family residence 215 Wheeler Avenue. $320,000, 1,809 square feet, $177 per square-foot

· William Alan Welsch to Laura Murillo, a townhouse 2714 Lake Side Circle. $290,000, 1,235 square feet, $235 per square-foot, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Keara Kursell to Alexandra Marie Sosa and Heredia Gonzalez Genesis V, a single-family residence 1030 Surrey Court. $260,000, 1,050 square feet, $248 per square-foot, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Phillip L Debra L Englert to Rubio Leonardo A Tocaven, a single-family residence 2929 Woodside Drive. $275,000, 1,542 square feet, $178 per square-foot

· Geronimo J Edith A Ramirez to Guadalupe Gabriela J Tavares, a single-family residence 22 Emery Street. $240,000, 908 square feet, $264 per square-foot, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Katherine A. Blessent to Ryan M. Denato, a single-family residence 2410 Nuclear Drive. $325,000, 1,336 square feet, $243 per square-foot

· Ronald E Janice L Williams to Victor Lopez, a single-family residence 711 Algonquin Street. $160,000, 1,540 square feet, $104 per square-foot

· Brian Shelby Hatten to Aldo Contreras, a single-family residence 508 Whitley Avenue. $195,000, 1,680 square feet, $116 per square-foot, five bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Rosalinda Vargas to Nicolas Quiroz, a single-family residence 603 Gardner Street. $165,000, 1,750 square feet, $94 per square-foot, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Patty Munn Strobbe to Brad Allen Loehman, a condominium 2403 Par Four Court. $265,000, 1,500 square feet, $177 per square-foot

Lockport

· Ligia Petromaneantu to Christian N. Zapata, a single-family residence 118 East 11th Street. $299,999, 1,344 square feet, $223 per square-foot

· Fast Tricia Marie to Donald Howley, a condominium 16839 South Ivy Lane. $339,900, 1,517 square feet, $224 per square-foot

· Matthew J. Pinckard to Austin Joseph Sautter, a single-family residence 544 East 2nd Street. $345,000, 864 square feet, $399 per square-foot

· Grandview Capital LLC purchased a single-family residence 307 Laurie Drive. $140,000, 864 square feet, $162 per square-foot

· William R. Jahnke and Terri M. Jahnke to Jack Buczek, a single-family residence 16830 Parker Ridge Drive. $335,000, 1,379 square feet, $243 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Peter Q. Weitzel to Kamil Wal, a single-family residence 17426 Tanglewood. $285,000, 1,186 square feet, $240 per square-foot

Manhattan

· Laurie A Lynn M Petritsch to Daniel J. Pomatto, a single-family residence 26811 South Kankakee Street. $362,500, 2,400 square feet, $151 per square-foot

· Harris Garrett C TR and Karen Harris to Heba H. Hasan, a single-family residence 15238 Kenmare Circle. $265,000, 1,520 square feet, $174 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Jill Anagnos to Carri J. Hart, a single-family residence 25181 Faraday Road. $230,000, 1,274 square feet, $181 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

Minooka

· Matthew E. Karnas to Jeffrey J. Carpenter, a single-family residence 25734 West Hickory Court. $405,000, 3,687 square feet, $110 per square-foot

Mokena

· Dowling E C Family TR to Mary F Degrassi Revocable Trust and Degrassi, a single-family residence 10830 Crystal Creek Drive. $421,000, 1,746 square feet, $241 per square-foot, four bedrooms and two bathrooms

Monee

· Ryan Tasharski obtained a single-family residence 26936 South Anna Lane. $404,000, 2,998 square feet, $135 per square-foot

Naperville

· Jay Howell and Cathy Conlon to Anna P. Dann and Henry A. Dann, a single-family residence 2438 Wendover Drive. $742,500, 2,384 square feet, $311 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Jeffrey C Celeste Gurnik to Colin Roetken and Meredith Roetken, a single-family residence 2238 Allegany Drive. $805,000, 2,663 square feet, $302 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Hatim Kolhapurwala and Alefiyah Tinwala to Leonardo I R Cotrim and Margareth Do Cotrim, a single-family residence 10S558 Curtis Lane. $665,000, 2,697 square feet, $247 per square-foot

· Sergio Alonso Fav Nevarez to Ionut Mihalea, a single-family residence 1137 Crimson Court. $400,000, 1,317 square feet, $304 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Seguino Joseph Michael LVG TR and Seguino Patricia LVG TR to Richard Hartmann and Linda Hartmann, a single-family residence 3740 Idlewild Lane. $555,000, 1,936 square feet, $287 per square-foot

· Mary K. Bradley to Michael Agombar, a single-family residence 2791 Spinner Court. $1.01 million, 3,420 square feet, $295 per square-foot

· David Cook and Jessica Cook to Lala Khan Patan, a single-family residence 3507 Grassmere Road. $990,000, 3,325 square feet, $298 per square-foot, four bedrooms and four bathrooms

· Justin Michael Garza obtained a single-family residence 11S016 West Street. $511,500, 1,378 square feet, $371 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

Park Forest

· Linda F. Gardner to Thomas Bochenek, a single-family residence 153 Shabbona Drive. $95,001, 1,422 square feet, $67 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

Plainfield

· Matthew Potter purchased a single-family residence 24029 West Ottawa Street. $380,000, 1,696 square feet, $224 per square-foot

· Sureshkumar Alkaben Patel to Pankajkumar Vishnudrai Chaudhari and Priyankaben P. Chaudhari, a single-family residence 14507 Patriot Square Drive. $339,999, 1,495 square feet, $227 per square-foot, two bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Roger J. Kent and Judith M. Kent to Srinivas Polisetty and Padmalata Polisetty, a single-family residence 12913 Waterford Court. $560,000, 2,692 square feet, $208 per square-foot

· Ashley E. Rickard to Jasmine Properties LLC, a condominium 2711 Canyon Drive. $265,000, 1,280 square feet, $207 per square-foot

· Bart Coley acquired a single-family residence 16504 South McAllister Road. $300,000, 1,426 square feet, $210 per square-foot

· Kyle Mullen bought a single-family residence 13354 South Rivercrest Drive. $450,000, 2,134 square feet, $211 per square-foot

· Ruben Felipe bought a single-family residence 4606 Carrier Circle. $400,000, 1,993 square feet, $201 per square-foot

· Carrie Slagle to David Hillmann, a single-family residence 14632 South Kearns Drive. $365,000, 1,500 square feet, $243 per square-foot, four bedrooms and two bathrooms

· John P Child And Patricia M Child Joint Decla and Child to 15707 S Route 59 LLC, a single-family residence 15707 South Route 59. $560,000, 2,472 square feet, $227 per square-foot

· Reginald T Rameceia Godfrey to Fredy Rodrigo Rubio, a single-family residence 25216 Round Barn Road. $560,000, 3,139 square feet, $178 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Lance Richard Curran to Mitch Schneider, a single-family residence 1303 Bridgehampton Drive. $442,200, 2,246 square feet, $197 per square-foot

· Edward M. Kohlegk and Samantha M. Donzelli to Jesus Nato, a single-family residence 21902 West Kentwood Drive. $406,000, 1,976 square feet, $205 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Douglas S Kristin Peebles to Drew Schmucker, a single-family residence 22555 West Reserve Circle. $540,000, 2,406 square feet, $224 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Gerald Becky L Brillon to Tarren Taylor, a single-family residence 1409 Bridgehampton Drive. $425,000, 2,246 square feet, $189 per square-foot

· Jesus Tomasita Alonzo to Tanner Illingworth, a single-family residence 12513 Blue Iris Lane. $530,000, 2,284 square feet, $232 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

Romeoville

· John T. Dralle to Boban Bogdanovski, a single-family residence 1103 Kingsley Drive. $352,000, 1,945 square feet, $181 per square-foot

· Jesus Maribel Casas to Carlitos Leo Rodriguez and Jasmin Rodriguez, a single-family residence 1225 Le Moyne Avenue. $355,000, 1,617 square feet, $220 per square-foot

· Robert W. Bloodworth to Santiago Alfaro and Dalila Alfaro, a single-family residence 682 Zachary Drive. $250,000, 1,216 square feet, $206 per square-foot

· Jarien K. Freeman to Jessica Anna Gomez, a single-family residence 1831 South Wentworth Circle. $254,000, 1,402 square feet, $181 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Ceili Stuckmann purchased a single-family residence 533 Glen Avenue. $300,000, 1,368 square feet, $219 per square-foot

· Keenan L. Brooks to David Sopcak, a single-family residence 624 Driftwood Avenue. $400,000, 2,255 square feet, $177 per square-foot

· Wells Fargo Bank NA to Maritza Investments LLC, a single-family residence 615 West Romeo Road. $235,000, 1,782 square feet, $132 per square-foot

· Grandview Capital LLC to John Milton Zar Galves, a single-family residence 2084 Kentland Drive. $372,500, 1,462 square feet, $255 per square-foot

· Davis Cheryl A Trust to Mitchell Jensen, a single-family residence 777 West Mystic Lane. $460,000, 2,483 square feet, $185 per square-foot

· Freddy Mejia Gonzalez to Flavia Sanchez, a single-family residence 709 Hudson Avenue. $275,000, 1,202 square feet, $229 per square-foot

· David Scott and Sheryl Fondon to Jasmine Sharda Rucker, a single-family residence 401 Six Pines Drive. $306,000, 1,315 square feet, $233 per square-foot

Shorewood

· Jacob Krystyna Starcevich to Nina C. Buttacavoli, a single-family residence 922 Summit Creek Drive. $290,000, 1,680 square feet, $173 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· William D Lori B Narwick to Allen Chavez, a single-family residence 303 Westwood Drive. $447,000, 3,070 square feet, $146 per square-foot

· Donald A Hyz Ynski to William McGehee and Debbie McGehee, a single-family residence 20937 South Ron Lee Drive. $345,000, 2,271 square feet, $152 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Madisen Dobbs to Justin Dean Russell and Kathryn Russell, a single-family residence 207 Diana Street. $325,000, 1,672 square feet, $194 per square-foot

Steger

· John Ross and Nick Goncher to Michael Tabor and Abbey Tabor, a single-family residence 3448 Sally Drive. $200,000, 916 square feet, $218 per square-foot

· Petra Paige to Marco R. Pico, a single-family residence 507 Richton Road. $210,000, 810 square feet, $259 per square-foot

· Lorenzo Quiroz Portillo to Jesse Sanchez, a single-family residence 2135 Richton Road. $299,000, 1,152 square feet, $260 per square-foot

University Park

· James J. Matzuka to DPR Homes LLC, a single-family residence 1034 Brockhurst Court. $60,000, 2,619 square feet, $23 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Richard E Stacie A Laba to Finch Enterprises LLC, a single-family residence 536 Irving Place. $114,500, 1,464 square feet, $78 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms