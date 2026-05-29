See all residential properties sold in La Grange, May 18 to 24

The following is a listing of all residential property transfers in La Grange reported during the week of May 18. There were 6 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,706-square-foot property on Plainfield Road in La Grange Highlands that sold for $435,000.

Countryside

· Herbert Joseph Bluder bought a single-family residence 6918 Sunset Avenue. $535,000, 2,248 square feet, $238 per square-foot, three bedrooms and one bathroom

Indian Head Park

· Daniel P. Sveda to Gary Howard, a single-family residence 6526 Howard Avenue. $392,000, 1,598 square feet, $245 per square-foot, three bedrooms and one bathroom

La Grange

· Terri L. Ashby to Konstantin Stevkovski, a single-family residence 830 South La Grange Road. $375,000, 1,072 square feet, $350 per square-foot, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Kittyhawk Properties LLC obtained a single-family residence 732 South Stone Avenue. $500,000, 1,456 square feet, $343 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Eric Powers and Sara McBride to Margaret Parks, a single-family residence 740 South Ashland Avenue. $775,000, 1,112 square feet, $697 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

La Grange Highlands

· Jae hoon Yi purchased a single-family residence 1607 West Plainfield Road. $435,000, 1,706 square feet, $255 per square-foot, three bedrooms and one bathroom