Single-family home sells in Woodstock for $450,000

The single-family house located at 1128 Tara Drive in Woodstock was sold on May 13, for $450,000, or $224 per square foot.

The home, built in 1995, has an interior space of 2,011 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 9,583 square feet.

Other homes in Woodstock have recently been purchased nearby:

· In November 2025, a 1,583-square-foot single-family residence at 1004 Golden Avenue sold for $444,000, a price per square foot of $280. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,813-square-foot single-family home at 970 Tara Drive, sold in December 2025, for $333,000, a price per square foot of $184. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 1041 Winslow Avenue, in August 2025, a 2,194-square-foot single-family home was sold for $441,000, a price per square foot of $201. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.