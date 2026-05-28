Single-family home sells for $265,000 in Genoa

A single-family home, built in 1970, has changed hands.

The house at 215 North State Street in Genoa was sold on May 6. The purchase price was $265,000. This single-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 11,100 square feet.

Other homes that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In March, a single-family house at 637 North Main Street in Genoa sold for $165,000.

· A single-family residence at 403 North Sycamore Street in Genoa, sold in April, for $270,000.