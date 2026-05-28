Single-family home in Cary built in 1933 sells for $400,000

A 1,246-square-foot single-family house, built in 1933, has changed hands.

The home at 23780 North Hess Drive in Cary was sold on May 13 for $400,000, or $321 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the building features a detached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 1 acre.

These nearby homes in Cary have also recently changed hands:

· At 28905 North South Street, in August 2025, a 1,191-square-foot single-family home was sold for $295,000, a price per square foot of $248.

· In July 2025, a 1,611-square-foot single-family residence at 28875 North South Street sold for $330,000, a price per square foot of $205.

· A 2,761-square-foot single-family home at 28971 North Fox Street, sold in November 2025, for $585,000, a price per square foot of $212.