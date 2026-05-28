Single-family home in Bolingbrook sells for $525,000

A single-family home located at 293 Dogwood Street in Bolingbrook changed ownership on May 11.

The 2,550-square-foot home, built in 2004, was sold for $525,000, or $206 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The interior features a fireplace. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 11,441 square feet.

These nearby homes in Bolingbrook have also recently changed hands:

· At 3 Hickory Oaks Court, in April, a 1,710-square-foot single-family house was sold for $402,000, a price per square foot of $235. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 1,900-square-foot single-family residence at 265 Hickory Oaks Drive sold for $357,000, a price per square foot of $188. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,900-square-foot single-family residence at 1668 Hidden Valley Drive, sold in December 2025, for $430,000, a price per square foot of $226. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.