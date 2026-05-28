Sale closed in DeKalb: $256,000 for a three-bedroom home

A single-family home located at 228 West Taylor Street in DeKalb changed ownership on May 7.

The house was sold for $256,000. This single-story house has three bedrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 13,500 square feet.

Other homes in DeKalb that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In April, a single-family residence at 673 West Haish Boulevard sold for $240,000.

· At 430 West Turnbury Court, in April, a single-family house was sold for $325,000. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 1205 South 1st Street, sold in April, for $371,000.