Residential home sells in Crystal Lake for $800,000

A residential property located at 4210 Belson Lane in Crystal Lake has a new owner since May 13.

The 5,176-square-foot house, built in 1991, was sold for $800,000, or $155 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 1 acre.

These nearby homes in Crystal Lake have also recently been purchased:

· In March, a residential property at 4111 Steeple Run sold for $741,000, a price per square foot of $197. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 4609 Valerie Drive, in March, a 2,475-square-foot residential property was sold for $480,500, a price per square foot of $194. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A residential property at 4704 Daniel Drive, sold in April, for $569,500, a price per square foot of $195. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.