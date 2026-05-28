Recently sold residential properties in DeKalb County: May 18-24

The following is a listing of all residential property transfers in DeKalb County reported during the week of May 18. There were 8 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a property on Garden Street in DeKalb that sold for $305,000.

Genoa

· Ronald Rimantas Slavenas and Christi Carla Slavenas to Jasmin J. Betancourt, a residential property 515 West 2nd Street. $307,000, 1,700 square feet, $181 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

Maple Park

· Teresa Olmo acquired a single-family residence 247 West DeKalb Drive. $305,000, 984 square feet, $310 per square-foot, one bedroom and one bathroom

DeKalbSycamore

· Daniel Teboda purchased a single-family residence 635 Stonegate Drive. $214,000, 615 square feet, $348 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Christian R. Swanson and Cara M. Swanson to Lance Thurman and Margaret Thurman, a single-family residence 311 Alden Drive. $483,000, 1,848 square feet, $261 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Darlene B. Otterson to Salena Marcellis, a single-family residence 1827 Kerrybrook Court. $185,000, 1,050 square feet, $176 per square-foot, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Edwin Camargo to Tomas Garcia, a single-family residence 1804 Raintree Court. $195,000, 672 square feet, $290 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Jason Dunker and Heather Dunker obtained a single-family residence 1119 Yorkshire Drive. $400,000, 1,018 square feet, $393 per square-foot, one bedroom and three bathrooms

· Rhonda S. Cheney and Paul E. Cheney to Douglas C. Ackmann and Carmelita D. Ackmann, a single-family residence 1247 Daniel Court. $350,000, 2,003 square feet, $175 per square-foot, one bedroom and two bathrooms