Joliet: Single-family home sells for $355,250

A 2,200-square-foot single-family home, built in 1969, has changed hands.

The home at 3501 Bankview Drive in Joliet was sold on May 11 for $355,250, or $161 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.5 acres.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 3509 Greenmeadow Lane, in February, a 3,323-square-foot single-family house was sold for $530,000, a price per square foot of $159.

· A single-family residence at 735 Meadow Wood Drive, sold in April, for $465,000, a price per square foot of $165.

· In February, a 2,340-square-foot single-family home at 720 Meadow Wood Drive sold for $301,000, a price per square foot of $129.