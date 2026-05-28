Four-bedroom house sells for $660,000 in Orland Park

The single-family home located at 17050 Kerry Avenue in Orland Park was sold on May 18, for $660,000, or $225 per square foot.

The home, built in 1999, has an interior space of 2,933 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for three cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,266 square feet.

Other homes in Orland Park have recently been sold nearby:

· At 17133 Kerry Avenue, in March, a 2,182-square-foot single-family house was sold for $810,000, a price per square foot of $371. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A single-family residence at 10502 Crown Drive, sold in May, for $556,000, a price per square foot of $201. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a 3,011-square-foot single-family home at 17140 Austin Lane sold for $685,000, a price per square foot of $227. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.