Single-family home sells in Momence for $250,000

A single-family residence has changed hands.

The home at 415 North Walnut Street in Momence was sold on May 5. The purchase price was $250,000. The property sits on an 8,663-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Momence that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A single-family residence at 411 North 5th Street, sold in January, for $172,000.

· In September 2025, a single-family residence at 412 North 4th Street sold for $173,000.

· At 508 North Maple Street, in May 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $165,000.