Single-family home sells for $445,000 in Oswego

A single-family residence located at 371 South Madison Street in Oswego has a new owner since May 11.

The 2,242-square-foot home, built in 1900, was sold for $445,000, or $198 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 11,761 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego have recently changed hands nearby:

· In August 2025, a 1,368-square-foot single-family home at 333 South Monroe Street sold for $269,000, a price per square foot of $197. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 325 South Douglas Street, in August 2025, a 1,380-square-foot single-family house was sold for $288,000, a price per square foot of $209. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,960-square-foot single-family home at 418 South Monroe Street, Unit 420, sold in December 2025, for $562,000, a price per square foot of $287. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.