Single-family home in Ottawa sells for $415,000

A 2,688-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1990, has changed hands.

The home at 1631 Timber Lane in Ottawa was sold on May 7 for $415,000, or $154 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is situated on a lot spanning 2.1 acres.

Other homes in Ottawa have recently changed hands nearby:

· A single-family residence at 2217 Boyce Place, sold in April, for $245,000, a price per square foot of $177.

· In August 2025, a single-family residence at 2206 Caton Road sold for $226,000.

· At 142 Forest Park Road, in June 2025, a 1,860-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $290,000, a price per square foot of $156.