Sale closed in Kirkland: $325,000 for a single-family home

A single-family residence located at 111 Evergreen Drive in Kirkland has a new owner since May 4.

The home was sold for $325,000. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,890 square feet.

Other homes in Kirkland that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A single-family home at 110 Cottonwood Boulevard, sold in March, for $319,000, a price per square foot of $112. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 304 South 3rd Street, in April, a single-family house was sold for $180,000.

· In April, a single-family house at 306 South 5th Street sold for $276,500.