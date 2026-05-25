Sale closed in Kirkland: $325,000 for a single-family home

A single-family residence located at 111 Evergreen Drive in Kirkland has a new owner since May 4.
The home was sold for $325,000. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,890 square feet.
Other homes in Kirkland that have recently changed hands close by include:
· A single-family home at 110 Cottonwood Boulevard, sold in March, for $319,000, a price per square foot of $112. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
· At 304 South 3rd Street, in April, a single-family house was sold for $180,000.
· In April, a single-family house at 306 South 5th Street sold for $276,500.