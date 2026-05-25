Princeton: Single-family home built in 1891 goes for $203,000

A single-family home located at 405 North Church Street in Princeton has a new owner since April 30.

The house, built in 1891, was sold for $203,000. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,280 square feet.

Other homes in Princeton that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A single-family house at 314 North Euclid Avenue, sold in June 2025, for $270,000.

· At 509 North Main Street, in June 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $152,000.

· In March, a single-family residence at 308 North Main Street sold for $147,000.