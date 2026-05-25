Four-bedroom house sells for $827,500 in South Elgin

A 3,588-square-foot single-family home, built in 2003, has changed hands.

The home at 647 Oak Lane in South Elgin was sold on May 8 for $827,500, or $231 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and one bathroom. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for four cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 12,793 square feet.

Other homes in South Elgin have recently been purchased nearby:

· In December 2025, a 3,394-square-foot single-family house at 552 Waters Edge Drive sold for $590,000, a price per square foot of $174. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,973-square-foot single-family residence at 630 Thornwood Way, sold in March, for $650,000, a price per square foot of $219. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 528 Terrace Lane, in August 2025, a 2,833-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $630,000, a price per square foot of $222. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.