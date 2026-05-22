What can $350,000 buy you in Grundy County in the week of May 4?

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region over the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Grundy County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $350,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 4, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $344,900

Priced at $344,900 (equivalent to $272 per square foot), this residential property, constructed in 1978 and situated at 105 Blackhawk Drive, Minooka, was sold in May. The home spans 1,266 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms. The property comprises an 11,761-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on May 1.

2. $323,200

At $323,200 ($185 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 526 Lily Court, Minooka, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. This property, built in 2011, provides 1,748 square feet of living space and sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 29.

3. $308,000

Situated at 204 North Wabasso Street, Minooka, this single-family residence, with three bedrooms, was sold in May for a price of $308,000, translating to $278 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1957, offers a living area of 1,107 square feet and sits on a 9,148-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on May 1.

4. $281,900

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 1305 Burns Court, Minooka, the house spans 2,022 square feet and was sold for $281,900, or $139 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 9,583-square-foot, and it was built in 2005. The deal was finalized on April 28.

5. $258,500

For a price tag of $258,500 ($177 per square foot), the residential property, built in 2004 and located at 1403 Fabiola Court, Minooka, changed hands in April. The home spans 1,462 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 5,227-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on April 27.