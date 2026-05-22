What can $300,000 buy you in DeKalb County, May 11-17?

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of DeKalb County, here’s what sold for $300,000 or under over the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 11, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $300,000

Priced at $300,000, this property, situated at 16202 Pritchard Road, Maple Park, was sold in April. The property comprises a 97.6-acre lot. The transaction was completed on April 22.

2. $276,500

At $276,500, the single-family house located at 306 South 5th Street, Kirkland, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. The property sits on a 13,720-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on April 27.

3. $276,000

Situated at 1193 Rose Drive, Sycamore, this single-family residence, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, was sold in April for a price of $276,000, translating to $201 per square foot. The property, constructed in 2005, offers a living area of 1,372 square feet and sits on a 0.8-acre lot. The deal was closed on April 22.

4. $275,500

This single-family home underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 623 Colonial Drive, DeKalb, the home was sold for $275,500. The property sits on a lot measuring 9,729 square feet. The deal was finalized on April 21.

5. $275,000

For a price tag of $275,000, the single-family house, located at 450 West Market Street, Somonauk, changed hands in April. The property comprises a 0.4-acre lot. The deal was closed on April 28.