What can $200,000 buy you in Ogle County, May 11 to 17?

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region over the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Ogle County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $200,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 11, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $155,000

In April, a single-family home located at 922 Lincoln Avenue, Rochelle, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,900 square feet, was built in 1900 and was sold for $155,000, which calculates to $82 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 8,419 square feet. The deal was finalized on April 17.

2. $136,000

At $136,000 ($78 per square foot), the single-family house located at 502 North Walnut Avenue, Forreston, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. This property, built in 1904, provides 1,751 square feet of living space, and sits on a 13,202-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 22.

3. $125,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 6966 North Columbine Road, Forreston, the house was sold for $125,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 2.4 acres. The transaction was completed on April 20.

4. $125,000

For a price tag of $125,000 ($122 per square foot), the single-family house, built in 1952 and located at 219 East Hill Crest Drive, Byron, changed hands in April. The home spans 1,025 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 0.5-acre lot. The deal was closed on April 17.

5. $70,000

Situated at 502 East Brayton Road, Mount Morris, this single-family residence was sold in April for a price of $70,000. The property, constructed in 1910, sits on a 14,810-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on April 21.