What $400,000 can buy you in DuPage / Cook County, May 11-17

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in DuPage / Cook County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $400,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 11, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $400,000

This single-family house, featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in May. Located at 5224 Cleveland Street, Skokie, the house spans 1,248 square feet and was sold for $400,000, or $321 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 3,720-square-foot, and it was built in 1964. The deal was finalized on May 6.

2. $400,000

For a price tag of $400,000 ($327 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 1954 and located at 4038 Grove Avenue, Brookfield, changed hands in May. The home spans 1,224 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises a 6,250-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on May 1.

3. $400,000

In April, a single-family home, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms located at 2229 West 109th Street, Chicago, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,842 square feet, was built in 1902 and was sold for $400,000, which calculates to $217 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 7,500 square feet. The deal was closed on April 30.

4. $400,000

Priced at $400,000 (equivalent to $236 per square foot), this single-family house, constructed in 1952 and situated at 7354 West Palos Avenue, Palos Heights, was sold in April. The house spans 1,698 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property comprises a 12,675-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on April 30.

5. $400,000

Situated at 147 Stirling Lane, Unit D147, Schaumburg, this condominium, with two bedrooms, was sold in May for a price of $400,000. The property, constructed in 1995, sits on a 54.3-acre lot. The deal was closed on May 1.