What $150,000 can buy you in Kankakee County in the week of May 4

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Kankakee County, here’s what sold for $150,000 or under over the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 4, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $145,500

Situated at 494 West Guertin Street, Saint Anne, this single-family residence, was sold in April for a price of $145,500. The lot size is 0.5 acres. The deal was finalized on April 24.

2. $125,000

In April, a single-family residence located at 396 South Wildwood Avenue, Kankakee, changed ownership. The property was sold for $125,000. The lot size encompasses 4,250 square feet. The transaction was completed on April 30.

3. $105,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 184 North Entrance Avenue, Kankakee, the home was sold for $105,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 4,750 square feet. The deal was closed on April 28.

4. $92,000

Priced at $92,000, this single-family residence situated at 411 North Prairie Avenue, Bradley, was sold in May. The property comprises a 4,000-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on May 1.

5. $90,000

For a price tag of $90,000, the single-family residence, located at 1 Weft Road, Kankakee, changed hands in April. The property comprises a 0.5-acre lot. The deal was closed on April 27.