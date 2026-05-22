Single-family home sells for $4.02 million in Hinsdale

A 7,151-square-foot single-family home, built in 2016, has changed hands.

The house at 119 North Grant Street in Hinsdale was sold on May 6 for $4.02 million, or $561 per square foot. This three-story house has eight bedrooms and six bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features a parking space for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Hinsdale have also recently changed hands:

· An 8,295-square-foot single-family house at 119 North Lincoln Street, sold in July 2025, for $3.55 million, a price per square foot of $428. The home has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

· At 317 North North Street, in December 2025, a 4,057-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $2.25 million, a price per square foot of $555.

· In July 2025, a 3,435-square-foot single-family residence at 118 North Park Avenue sold for $2.42 million, a price per square foot of $703.