Single-family home in Yorkville goes for $496,000

A new single-family house located at 420 Monterey Street in Yorkville has a new owner since May 13.

The home, built in 2024, was sold for $496,000. The property sits on a 10,454-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Yorkville that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 4453 Tampa Drive, in June 2025, a 1,680-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $380,000, a price per square foot of $226. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,055-square-foot single-family home at 4478 Sarasota Avenue, sold in December 2025, for $470,000, a price per square foot of $154. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In March, a 2,358-square-foot single-family residence at 4522 Gardiner Avenue sold for $402,000, a price per square foot of $170. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.