Homes at or under $300,000 in Kane County, May 11 to 17

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Kane County, here’s what sold for $300,000 or under in the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 11, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $300,000

Priced at $300,000 (equivalent to $172 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1967 and situated at 1106 South 2nd Street, Saint Charles, was sold in May. The house spans 1,741 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property comprises a 7,050-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on May 5.

2. $300,000

Situated at 161 High Avenue, Hampshire, this single-family home, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, was sold in May for a price of $300,000, translating to $256 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1972, offers a living area of 1,170 square feet and sits on an 11,016-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on May 4.

3. $300,000

For a price tag of $300,000 ($200 per square foot), the single-family house, built in 2004 and located at 2419 Emily Lane, Elgin, changed hands in May. The home spans 1,500 square feet of living area, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises a 1,177-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on May 6.

4. $300,000

This residential property, featuring two bedrooms and three bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in May. Located at 156 Dawson Drive, Elgin, the home spans 1,875 square feet and was sold for $300,000, or $160 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 936-square-foot, and it was built in 2005. The deal was closed on May 5.

5. $299,000

At $299,000, the single-family residence located at 608 Front Street, Aurora, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in May. This property, built in 1900, provides two bedrooms and one bathroom, along with an 8,976-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on May 6.