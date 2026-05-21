Three-bedroom house sells in Woodstock for $620,000

The single-family home located at 560 Ellen Court in Woodstock was sold on May 8, for $620,000, or $232 per square foot.

The home, built in 2005, has an interior space of 2,673 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached three-car garage. The property sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

Other homes in Woodstock that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In February 2025, a 1,519-square-foot single-family residence at 664 North Sharon Drive sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $280. The home has four bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 2,203-square-foot single-family house at 570 North Sharon Drive, sold in July 2025, for $423,000, a price per square foot of $192. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 649 North Sharon Drive, in December 2024, a 2,302-square-foot single-family house was sold for $397,500, a price per square foot of $173. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.