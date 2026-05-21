Single-family home sells in St. Charles for $821,000

The single-family house located at 1907 Shoreline Drive in St. Charles was sold on May 12, for $821,000, or $290 per square foot.

The house, built in 1990, has an interior space of 2,827 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in St. Charles that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 1,746-square-foot single-family home at 1611 Shoreline Drive, sold in April 2025, for $575,000, a price per square foot of $329. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 1,814-square-foot single-family residence at 6 Lakewood Circle sold for $610,000, a price per square foot of $336. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 810 Wildrose Springs Drive, in April 2025, a 3,275-square-foot single-family home was sold for $601,000, a price per square foot of $184. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.