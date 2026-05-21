Sale closed in Sterling: $375,000 for a single-family home

A 3,565-square-foot single-family house, built in 1961, has changed hands.

The house at 3501 15th Avenue in Sterling was sold on May 1 for $375,000, or $105 per square foot. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

These nearby homes in Sterling have also recently been sold:

· At 3555 14th Avenue, in April, a 2,408-square-foot single-family home was sold for $360,000, a price per square foot of $150.

· A single-family residence at 3405 16th Avenue, sold in October 2025, for $188,500.

· In April, a single-family house at 3901 19th Avenue sold for $320,000, a price per square foot of $150. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.