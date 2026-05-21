Sale closed in Plano: $570,000 for a three-bedroom home

A single-family home located at 12556 Woodview Street in Plano changed ownership on May 12.

The 2,730-square-foot house, built in 2004, was sold for $570,000, or $209 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached three-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 1 acre.

Other homes in Plano have recently been sold nearby:

· In August 2025, a 2,111-square-foot single-family residence at 12420 Mitchell Drive sold for $565,000, a price per square foot of $268.

· A 4,104-square-foot single-family house at 3607 Cotter Court, sold in April 2025, for $427,500, a price per square foot of $104. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 3616 Thomas Court, in August 2025, a 2,072-square-foot single-family home was sold for $338,000, a price per square foot of $163. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.