Residential home sells in Crystal Lake for $537,000

The residential property located at 42 Talcott Avenue in Crystal Lake was sold on May 8, for $537,000, or $231 per square foot.

The house, built in 1999, has an interior space of 2,321 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 14,375 square feet.

Other homes in Crystal Lake that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A residential property at 64 Talcott Avenue, sold in April, for $530,000, a price per square foot of $194. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· At 207 Glen Avenue, in April, a residential property was sold for $300,000. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In April, a residential property at 680 Blackthorn Drive sold for $539,000, a price per square foot of $225. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.