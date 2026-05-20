Single-family home sells in Sycamore for $400,000

A single-family home located at 1119 Yorkshire Drive N in Sycamore changed ownership on May 1.

The 1,018-square-foot house, built in 1994, was sold for $400,000, or $393 per square foot. This two-story house has one bedroom and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 11,326 square feet.

Other homes in Sycamore have recently changed hands nearby:

· A single-family house at 1040 Bristol Drive N, sold in March, for $404,000, a price per square foot of $268. The home has one bedroom and three bathrooms.

· In April, a single-family residence at 932 Foxpointe Drive N sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $456. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.

· At 1247 Daniel Court N, in May, a 2,003-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $175. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.