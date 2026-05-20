Sale closed in Sterling: $320,000 for a four-bedroom house

A 2,138-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1977, has changed hands.

The home at 3901 19th Avenue in Sterling was sold on April 30 for $320,000, or $150 per square foot. The house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.7 acres.

Other homes in Sterling that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In March 2025, a 3,777-square-foot single-family home at 2100 East 41st Street sold for $385,000, a price per square foot of $102. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 1410 Country Lane, sold in April, for $220,000.

· At 3555 14th Avenue, in April, a 2,408-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $360,000, a price per square foot of $150.