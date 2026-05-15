What can $300,000 buy you in McHenry County in the week of May 4?

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in McHenry County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $300,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 4, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $300,000

Priced at $300,000 (equivalent to $204 per square foot), this residential property, constructed in 1987 and situated at 1002 Interloch Court, Unit 1002, Algonquin, was sold in April. The house spans 1,473 square feet of living area, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises a 1.3-acre lot. The transaction was completed on April 21.

2. $299,500

Situated at 6420 Aspen Lane, Wonder Lake, this residential property, was sold in April for a price of $299,500. The lot size is 5,499 square feet. The deal was finalized on April 21.

3. $295,000

At $295,000 ($182 per square foot), the residential property located at 1923 Ozark Parkway, Algonquin, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. This property, built in 1988, provides 1,619 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on a 4,500-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 23.

4. $295,000

In April, a residential property, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms located at 944 Cynthia Lane, Lake In The Hills, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,532 square feet, was built in 1998 and was sold for $295,000, which calculates to $193 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 1 acre. The deal was finalized on April 22.

5. $292,500

For a price tag of $292,500 ($152 per square foot), the residential property, built in 2002 and located at 1436 New Haven Drive, Cary, changed hands in April. The home spans 1,928 square feet of living area, with two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 153,670-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 22.