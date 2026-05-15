What $400,000 or less gets you in Will County, May 4-10

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region over the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Will County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $400,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 4, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $400,000

Priced at $400,000 (equivalent to $358 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1961 and situated at 17528 Woodbrook Lane, Lockport, was sold in April. The house spans 1,117 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 12,565-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on April 23.

2. $400,000

Situated at 4607 Shumard Lane, Naperville, this single-family home, was sold in April for a price of $400,000. The property, constructed in 2018, sits on a 0.4-acre lot. The deal was closed on April 22.

3. $400,000

This single-family house, featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 167 Penny Lane, Bolingbrook, the home spans 1,608 square feet and was sold for $400,000, or $249 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 10,890-square-foot, and it was built in 1993. The transaction was completed on April 23.

4. $397,000

In April, a single-family house located at 20117 West South Arsenal Road, Wilmington, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,247 square feet, was built in 1989 and was sold for $397,000, which calculates to $318 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 4.7 acres. The deal was finalized on April 22.

5. $395,500

For a price tag of $395,500 ($158 per square foot), the single-family home, built in 1989 and located at 13142 Cathy Lane, Plainfield, changed hands in April. The home spans 2,500 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 0.7-acre lot. The deal was closed on April 20.