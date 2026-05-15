What $400,000 can buy you in DuPage / Cook County, May 4 to 10

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region during the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in DuPage / Cook County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $400,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 4, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $400,000

Situated at 1710 Coach Drive, Naperville, this single-family house, was sold in April for a price of $400,000, translating to $244 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1990, offers a living area of 1,640 square feet and sits on a 5,663-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on April 15.

2. $400,000

Priced at $400,000 (equivalent to $341 per square foot), this townhouse, constructed in 1978 and situated at 430 West 23rd Street, Chicago, was sold in April. The house spans 1,172 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property comprises a 790-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on April 28.

3. $400,000

At $400,000 ($140 per square foot), the townhouse located at 3098 Rosebrook Circle, Westchester, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in March. This property, built in 1998, provides 2,856 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on a 5,389-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on March 16.

4. $400,000

This single-family home, featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 3847 North Oketo Avenue, Chicago, the home spans 1,200 square feet and was sold for $400,000, or $333 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 3,990-square-foot, and it was built in 1971. The deal was finalized on April 23.

5. $400,000

In April, a single-family residence, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms located at 6791 Church Street, Hanover Park, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,027 square feet, was built in 1962 and was sold for $400,000, which calculates to $389 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 9,544 square feet. The deal was closed on April 24.