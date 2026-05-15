What $300,000 can buy you in Kane County in the week of May 4

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Kane County, here’s what sold for $300,000 or under during the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 4, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $299,000

Situated at 12166 White Tail Lane, Huntley, this single-family residence, was sold in April for a price of $299,000, translating to $247 per square foot. The property, constructed in 2002, offers a living area of 1,210 square feet and sits on a 4,356-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 30.

2. $295,500

At $295,500, the single-family home located at 1150 Cedar Avenue, Elgin, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. This property, built in 1918, provides two bedrooms and one bathroom, along with an 8,448-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on April 27.

3. $295,000

This single-family house, featuring three bedrooms and one bathroom, underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 847 Foran Lane, Aurora, the house, built in 1958, was sold for $295,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 6,477 square feet. The deal was finalized on April 30.

4. $295,000

For a price tag of $295,000 ($189 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 2006 and located at 616 Yorkshire Lane, Pingree Grove, changed hands in May. The home spans 1,557 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 0.4-acre lot. The transaction was completed on May 1.

5. $293,000

In April, a single-family home located at 1127 Briar Glen Court, Hampshire, changed ownership. The property was sold for $293,000. The deal was finalized on April 28.