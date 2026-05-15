What $200,000 or less gets you in La Salle County in the week of May 4

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region over the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in La Salle County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $200,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 4, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $175,000

Situated at 565 East Norris Drive, Ottawa, this single-family residence, was sold in April for a price of $175,000, translating to $163 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1887, offers a living area of 1,074 square feet and sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 20.

2. $170,000

This single-family residence, featuring four bedrooms and two bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 209 8th Avenue, Mendota, the home spans 1,837 square feet and was sold for $170,000, or $93 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 7,405-square-foot, and it was built in 1933. The transaction was completed on April 24.

3. $162,000

In April, a single-family residence located at 2430 8th Street, Peru, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,025 square feet, was built in 1955 and was sold for $162,000, which calculates to $158 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 6,534 square feet. The deal was finalized on April 24.

4. $162,000

At $162,000, the single-family residence located at 609 North Lincoln Street, Utica, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. The property sits on a 14,375-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 20.

5. $158,000

Priced at $158,000 (equivalent to $164 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1895 and situated at 122 Portland Avenue, Oglesby, was sold in April. The house spans 966 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 10,019-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on April 20.