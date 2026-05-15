What $200,000 can buy you in Ogle County, April 27-May 10

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region during the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Ogle County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $200,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 27, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $170,500

This single-family house underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 7913 Oak Street, Dixon, the house was sold for $170,500. The property sits on a lot measuring 8,692 square feet. The deal was finalized on April 14.

2. $170,000

In April, a single-family residence located at 307 Errett Road, Rochelle, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,073 square feet, was built in 1972 and was sold for $170,000, which calculates to $158 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 12,405 square feet. The transaction was completed on April 10.

3. $170,000

At $170,000, the single-family home located at 908 14th Street, Rochelle, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. This property, built in 1960, sits on a 6,707-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 16.

4. $165,000

Situated at 907 Carlisle Drive, Apt. A, Rochelle, this single-family residence was sold in April for a price of $165,000. The transaction was completed on April 16.

5. $165,000

For a price tag of $165,000 ($79 per square foot), the single-family house, built in 1949 and located at 7424 North River Road, Byron, changed hands in April. The home spans 2,081 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 0.7-acre lot. The deal was finalized on April 14.