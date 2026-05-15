What $150,000 or less gets you in Bureau County in the week of April 20

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Bureau County, here’s what sold for $150,000 or under in the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $145,000

In April, a single-family house located at 45 North Fairground Avenue, Princeton, changed ownership. The property, built in 1958, was sold for $145,000. The transaction was completed on April 17.

2. $102,500

Priced at $102,500, this single-family residence, constructed in 1995 and situated at 308 West South Street, Malden, was sold in April. The house features one bedroom and one bathroom. The property comprises a 0.6-acre lot. The deal was closed on April 10.

3. $100,000

This single-family home underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 320 West Main Street, Buda, the home was sold for $100,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 11,250 square feet. The deal was finalized on April 6.

4. $77,500

At $77,500, the single-family home located at 507 North 1st Street, Princeton, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. This property, built in 1890, sits on a 7,800-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on April 6.

5. $70,000

For a price tag of $70,000, the single-family house, built in 1895 and located at 215 West Devlin Street, Spring Valley, changed hands in April. The property comprises a 9,776-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on April 6.