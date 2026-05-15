What $150,000 can buy you in Lee County / Whiteside in the week of May 4

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Lee County / Whiteside, here’s what sold for $150,000 or under in the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 4, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $144,000

Situated at 608 4th Avenue, Sterling, this single-family house, with three bedrooms, was sold in April for a price of $144,000. The property, constructed in 1900, sits on a 6,750-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 15.

2. $140,000

In April, a single-family residence located at 1908 22nd Avenue, Sterling, changed ownership. The property was sold for $140,000. The lot size encompasses 9,800 square feet. The deal was finalized on April 14.

3. $138,000

At $138,000, the single-family home located at 510 North Base Street, Morrison, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. The property sits on a 12,197-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on April 15.

4. $130,500

For a price tag of $130,500, the single-family residence, located at 3912 Emerson Road, Sterling, changed hands in April. The property comprises a 0.4-acre lot. The transaction was completed on April 16.

5. $127,500

This single-family house underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 1702 Oak Grove Avenue, Sterling, the house was sold for $127,500. The property sits on a lot measuring 6,250 square feet. The deal was finalized on April 15.