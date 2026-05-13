Sale closed in Oswego: $476,000 for a four-bedroom house

A single-family house located at 748 Versailles Parkway in Oswego has a new owner since May 6.

The 2,764-square-foot home, built in 2006, was sold for $476,000, or $172 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 11,761 square feet.

These nearby homes in Oswego have also recently changed hands:

· At 733 Market Drive, in October 2025, a 3,360-square-foot single-family home was sold for $570,000, a price per square foot of $170. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 3,152-square-foot single-family residence at 692 Bonaventure Drive, sold in October 2025, for $606,000, a price per square foot of $192. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 2,360-square-foot single-family home at 733 Spires Drive sold for $489,500, a price per square foot of $207. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.